 Bandcamp Announces New Livestreaming Platform - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Take a Stand at Work: The Best Standing Desks for Your Home and Office
Home Music Music News

Bandcamp Announces New Livestreaming Platform

Bandcamp Live to offer virtual merch table, optional live chat, and easy ticketing setup

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
bandcamp livestreaming platform

Adobe Stock

Bandcamp has announced a new livestreaming platform that will allow artists to broadcast their own ticketed events during the Covid-19 era and beyond.

Bandcamp Live, which the indie music site has begun rolling out, offers “ticketed live streaming with integrated merch and supporter chat,” the site states.

“With just a bit of setup, plus a laptop, webcam, and microphone, you can start streaming on Bandcamp and connecting directly with your fans,” Bandcamp Live promises. “We automatically notify your fans when you announce a show, and buying is a breeze since most already have a Bandcamp account and saved credit card.”

The livestream itself will be fixed to a page that allows the viewer to simultaneously peruse a virtual merch table, standard practice in pre-coronavirus times. Livestreams will also feature an optional live chat function during shows.

During the Bandcamp Live rollout, the site will waive the 10% fee from ticket prices until March 31st, 2021. “You set your ticket price, and that’s what your fans are charged,” Bandcamp said of ticket pricing, which includes no “convenience fees.”

Since March, Bandcamp has hosted its “Bandcamp Friday” series, which waives its revenue share on all sales on the first Friday of every month to give musicians more money from each purchase. The final — as of now — Bandcamp Friday will take place December 4th from midnight to midnight PST.

In This Article: Bandcamp

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.