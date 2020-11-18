Bandcamp Announces New Livestreaming Platform

Bandcamp has announced a new livestreaming platform that will allow artists to broadcast their own ticketed events during the Covid-19 era and beyond.

Bandcamp Live, which the indie music site has begun rolling out, offers “ticketed live streaming with integrated merch and supporter chat,” the site states.

“With just a bit of setup, plus a laptop, webcam, and microphone, you can start streaming on Bandcamp and connecting directly with your fans,” Bandcamp Live promises. “We automatically notify your fans when you announce a show, and buying is a breeze since most already have a Bandcamp account and saved credit card.”

The livestream itself will be fixed to a page that allows the viewer to simultaneously peruse a virtual merch table, standard practice in pre-coronavirus times. Livestreams will also feature an optional live chat function during shows.

During the Bandcamp Live rollout, the site will waive the 10% fee from ticket prices until March 31st, 2021. “You set your ticket price, and that’s what your fans are charged,” Bandcamp said of ticket pricing, which includes no “convenience fees.”

Since March, Bandcamp has hosted its “Bandcamp Friday” series, which waives its revenue share on all sales on the first Friday of every month to give musicians more money from each purchase. The final — as of now — Bandcamp Friday will take place December 4th from midnight to midnight PST.