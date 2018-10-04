The Band Perry Announce North American Tour

The Band Perry have announced a headlining North American tour in support of their recently released EP, Coordinates. The trek kicks off on October 12th at USC Aiken Convocation Center in Aiken, South Carolina.
Executive produced by Rick Rubin and written and produced by the band, the five-song Coordinates was released in September. In an interview with Variety, singer Kimberly Perry said that it was influenced by “German electronic music.”
“We went and studied a lot of that music, and on the way to the studio in the morning, we would be playing very specific things to inspire the mood of the day,” Perry explained of their sessions, adding that the EP’s “minimal brutalism” reflects “brutal” things happening in their personal lives, including her own recent divorce.
The sibling trio’s 17-date tour winds through the Midwest in October, before heading south and west. It culminates in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Depot on December 11th.
The Band Perry Tour Dates
October 12 – Aiken, SC @ USC Aiken Convocation Center
October 20 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub
October 21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
October 26 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
October 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
November 1 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
November 2 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
November 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
November 4 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
November 16 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theater – Memorial Auditorium
November 18 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
November 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
November 30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
December 1 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
December 2 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
December 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
December 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
