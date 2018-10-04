The Band Perry Announce North American Tour

The Band Perry have announced a headlining North American tour in support of their recently released EP, Coordinates. The trek kicks off on October 12th at USC Aiken Convocation Center in Aiken, South Carolina.

Executive produced by Rick Rubin and written and produced by the band, the five-song Coordinates was released in September. In an interview with Variety, singer Kimberly Perry said that it was influenced by “German electronic music.”

“We went and studied a lot of that music, and on the way to the studio in the morning, we would be playing very specific things to inspire the mood of the day,” Perry explained of their sessions, adding that the EP’s “minimal brutalism” reflects “brutal” things happening in their personal lives, including her own recent divorce.

The sibling trio’s 17-date tour winds through the Midwest in October, before heading south and west. It culminates in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Depot on December 11th.

The Band Perry Tour Dates

October 12 – Aiken, SC @ USC Aiken Convocation Center

October 20 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird Nightclub

October 21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

October 26 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

October 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

November 1 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

November 2 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

November 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

November 4 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

November 16 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theater – Memorial Auditorium

November 18 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

November 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

November 30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

December 1 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

December 2 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

December 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

December 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot