Baltimore Orioles Cancel Diplo Postgame Concert Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that a July 24th postgame concert by Diplo has been canceled amid allegations of sexual assault against the DJ/producer.

“The Orioles will not hold the upcoming postgame performance on July 24 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” the team tweeted Friday. “Fans who purchased field passes with game tickets to the Diplo concert on July 24 will receive a refund.”

While the Orioles did not specify why the concert was called off, the cancellation came just hours after the Baltimore Sun published a scathing letter to the editors questioning how the team could continue with the postgame performance amid the recent allegations against Diplo, including a pair of sexual assault lawsuits filed against him.

“The Orioles always promote being a family-friendly entertainment option in our great city. They also have done great things for women and women’s rights, including celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights,” the letter stated. “This is very concerning in light of the news that came out on July 7 that Diplo is accused of sexual assault after he forced a fan to perform oral sex on him after a show in Vegas in 2019, which she has claimed he filmed… If the Orioles are such a family-friendly team, and truly care about women, they need to separate themselves from Diplo and stand up and cancel this post-game concert.”

In another lawsuit filed on June 24th and obtained by Rolling Stone, Diplo — real name Thomas Wesley Pentz — a woman accused Diplo of recording their sexual encounter without consent, and then later leaking that footage online. The woman also claimed that Pentz — who did not tell her that he had sexually transmitted infections — gave her chlamydia and HPV as a result of their sexual encounters.

“Diplo is a highly successful songwriter and record producer. He is also a middle-aged white man who targets very young Black women and girls for sexual assault,” the lawsuit states “Diplo solicited [the plaintiff] for sex when she was underage. Later, he had sex with her, twice, without disclosing that he had sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which he gave to her. When she spoke out about his abusive behavior, he retaliated against her by posting photos of her vagina and breasts on social media without her consent.”

Diplo’s lawyer previously said of the lawsuits in a statement, “We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown.”

A representative for Diplo did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time. Diplo is scheduled to perform tonight, July 10th at Salt Lake City’s Gateway Mall Olympic Plaza.