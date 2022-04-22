Badshah, J Balvin Conjure Spirits in Trilingual ‘Voodoo’ Video

Global desi-pop star Badshah has linked up with J Balvin and Tainy for his new single “Voodoo,” which is out via Capitol.

In the José-Emilio Sagaró-directed video for the trilingual track produced by Tainy — which combines Hindi, Spanish and English over foreboding synths and dembow drums — Badshah and J Balvin arrive at a mansion where mystical events are taking place. A woman is in the midst of a ritual that involves voodoo practices, candles, potions, herbs, and dancing, among other magical forces that transform her and conjure the one she desires.

“J Balvin is like an idol to me,” Badshah said in a statement about their first proper collaboration. “He’s been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he’s made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me.”

“Voodoo” follows Badshah’s latest EP Retropanda – Part 1, which arrived last month.

J Balvin recently shared “Sigue” and “Forever My Love,” two songs he did with Ed Sheeran. He dropped his fifth album, the Grammy-nominated Jose, in September.