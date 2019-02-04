Badflower, Shinedown Unite for North American Tour

Badflower and Shinedown will link up for a summer North American tour that launches June 21st in The Woodlands, Texas and wraps July 27th in Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets go on sale February 8th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Prior to their dates with Shinedown, Badflower will join Nothing More for a winter/spring run that kicks off February 21st in Phoenix, Arizona and concludes April 13th in Orlando, Florida. Shinedown recently promoted their sixth LP, Attention Attention, on a run of co-headlining dates with Godsmack; the next leg of their world tour begins February 20th in Estero, Florida and winds down March 23rd in San Antonio, Texas.

Badflower will release their debut LP, OK, I’M SICK, on February 22nd. The hard-rock quartet promoted the album by issuing the singles “Ghost,” “x ANA x” and “Heroin” throughout 2018.

Badflower/Shinedown 2019 Tour Dates

June 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 23 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre

June 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

June 29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

July 1 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

July 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 5 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 9 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

July 10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 13 – Detroit, MI @ Riff Fest at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 14 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park

July 18 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

July 21 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 24 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

July 26 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

July 27 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater