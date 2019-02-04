Badflower, Shinedown Unite for North American Tour

Badflower and Shinedown will link up for a summer North American tour that launches June 21st in The Woodlands, Texas and wraps July 27th in Ridgefield, Washington. Tickets go on sale February 8th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
Prior to their dates with Shinedown, Badflower will join Nothing More for a winter/spring run that kicks off February 21st in Phoenix, Arizona and concludes April 13th in Orlando, Florida. Shinedown recently promoted their sixth LP, Attention Attention, on a run of co-headlining dates with Godsmack; the next leg of their world tour begins February 20th in Estero, Florida and winds down March 23rd in San Antonio, Texas.
Badflower will release their debut LP, OK, I’M SICK, on February 22nd. The hard-rock quartet promoted the album by issuing the singles “Ghost,” “x ANA x” and “Heroin” throughout 2018.
Badflower/Shinedown 2019 Tour Dates
June 21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 23 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre
June 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
June 29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
July 1 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 3 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 5 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 6 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 9 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
July 10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 13 – Detroit, MI @ Riff Fest at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 14 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park
July 18 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
July 21 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 24 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
July 26 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
July 27 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
