Bad Religion Rally for Human Rights on New Song ‘The Profane Rights of Man’

Bad Religion observe an American human rights crisis on their surging new song “The Profane Rights of Man.” Frontman Greg Graffin rails against the “criminal” elite over trademark punk riffs, belting, “And so it turns, the bourgeoisie/ The bastard child of democracy/ Morphs into aristocracy.” The sextet build tension throughout the track with half-time drum shifts and wailing guitar solos.

In a statement, Gaffin detailed the song’s inspiration: “Bad Religion’s belief in a secular basis for the protection of human rights for all people.” He added, “Since we’re a band that has a longstanding tradition of championing the enlightenment, we wanted to emphasize that this document establishes that our society is based on a profane rather than a sacred theological justification for human rights.”

“The Profane Rights of Man” follows the June-issued “The Kids Are Alt-Right.” Bad Religion – who released their 16th LP, True North, in 2016 – are currently in the studio recording more new music. The band will perform at the Surf City Blitz Festival in Huntington Beach, California on October 27th.