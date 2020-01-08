 Bad Religion Prepping New Autobiography 'Do What You Want' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Bad Religion Detail New Autobiography ‘Do What You Want’

Book will chronicle band’s 40-year career with rare photos, archival material

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Greg Graffin of Bad Religion performs on stage at The Masquerade, in AtlantaBad Religion in Concert - , Atlanta, USA - 14 Aug 2019

Bad Religion will release their autobiography, 'Do What You Want,' featuring contributions from the band, rare photos and archival material.

Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Los Angeles punk stalwarts Bad Religion will publish their autobiography, Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion, August 18th to coincide with their 40th anniversary.

The book is described as a “hybrid oral history/narrative” and was written by frontman Greg Graffin, founding members Brett Gurewitz and Jay Bentley, and long-time guitarist Brian Baker, with help from music journalist Jim Ruland.

Do What You Want will chronicle Bad Religion’s 40-year career, “from their beginnings as teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed ‘The Hell Hole’ to headlining major music festivals around the world.” The book will also include rare photos, never-before-seen material from the band’s archives, plus new interviews with former members of Bad Religion and famous friends.

Along with releasing Do What You Want, Bad Religion will mark their 40th anniversary with a co-headlining North American tour this spring with Alkaline Trio. The run kicks off March 26th at the Palladium in Los Angeles and wraps April 19th at Eagles Club in Milwaukee.

Bad Religion released their 17th studio album, Age of Unreason, in May 2019.

