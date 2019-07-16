Bad Religion Expand ‘Age of Unreason’ Tour With New Fall Dates

Bad Religion expanded their ongoing North American tour to include a stretch of fall dates. The new 18-date leg kicks off September 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and wraps October 12th in Sacramento, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at the band’s website.

The punk sextet are currently touring in support of their 17th LP, the May-released Age of Unreason. Their next show is July 17th in Santa Ana, California, and that summer run concludes August 17th in Hollywood, California.

Bad Religion have promoted Age of Unreason with three singles: “My Sanity,” “Chaos From Within” and “Do the Paranoid Style,” the latter of which they paired with a wild video featuring vintage propaganda footage. They also included the previously issued songs “The Kids Are Alt-Right” and “The Profane Rights of Man” as CD bonus tracks.

Bad Religion Tour (new dates in bold)

July 17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

July 19 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

July 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Warped Tour

July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

July 26 – Montreal, QC @ 77 Montreal 2019

July 27 – East Providence, RI @ Roadblock Music Festival

July 30 – Portland, ME @ Aura

July 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

August 2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

August 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

August 4 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

August 6 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

August 7 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

August 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

August 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

August 13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

August, 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

August 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

August 17 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

September 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

September 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

September 19 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

September 21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea. Hear. Now

September 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

September 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

September 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

September 30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

October 1 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 2 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

October 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

October 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

October 6 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

October 8 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

October 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

October 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock