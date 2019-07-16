Bad Religion Expand ‘Age of Unreason’ Tour With New Fall Dates

Bad Religion expanded their ongoing North American tour to include a stretch of fall dates. The new 18-date leg kicks off September 17th in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and wraps October 12th in Sacramento, California.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at the band’s website.
The punk sextet are currently touring in support of their 17th LP, the May-released Age of Unreason. Their next show is July 17th in Santa Ana, California, and that summer run concludes August 17th in Hollywood, California.
Bad Religion have promoted Age of Unreason with three singles: “My Sanity,” “Chaos From Within” and “Do the Paranoid Style,” the latter of which they paired with a wild video featuring vintage propaganda footage. They also included the previously issued songs “The Kids Are Alt-Right” and “The Profane Rights of Man” as CD bonus tracks.
Bad Religion Tour (new dates in bold)
July 17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
July 19 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
July 20 – Mountain View, CA @ Warped Tour
July 25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
July 26 – Montreal, QC @ 77 Montreal 2019
July 27 – East Providence, RI @ Roadblock Music Festival
July 30 – Portland, ME @ Aura
July 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
August 2 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
August 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
August 4 – Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
August 6 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
August 7 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
August 10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
August 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
August 13 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
August, 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
August 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
August 17 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
September 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
September 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!
September 19 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
September 21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea. Hear. Now
September 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
September 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
September 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
September 28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
September 30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
October 1 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
October 2 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
October 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
October 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
October 6 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
October 8 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
October 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
October 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock