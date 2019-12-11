Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio Plot Co-Headlining Tour

Los Angeles punk heroes Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio will embark on a co-headlining North American tour next spring.

The run will kick off March 26th with a hometown show at the Palladium in Los Angeles and include stops in cities like Denver, Austin, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago before wrapping April 19th at Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets will go on sale December 13th at 12 p.m. local time, with complete information available on Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio’s respective websites.

For Bad Religion, the tour comes in time for a special milestone, with frontman Greg Graffin noting, “This tour is extra special: Not only are we celebrating our 40th anniversary, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio… really excited about this!”

Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba — who’s spent the past few years also playing with Blink-182 — added, “Bad Religion was one of my first loves. I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer around age 12. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today.”

Bad Religion released their 17th studio album, Age of Unreason, in May and spent much of the year touring in support of the record. Alkaline Trio has also remained busy even as Skiba has split duties with Blink, releasing their most recent LP, Is This Thing Cursed?, last year.

Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio Tour Dates

March 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

March 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

March 30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 1 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

April 2 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

April 4 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

April 6 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

April 7 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

April 8 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

April 10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Convention Hall

April 11 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

April 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

April 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

April 15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

April 17 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

April 18 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

April 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club