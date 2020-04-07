Bad Moves Announce New Album ‘Untenable,’ Share Timely Lead Single

Bad Moves will be releasing Untenable, their second full-length album, later this spring. The D.C. power-pop-punk quartet’s new record comes two years after their critically acclaimed debut Tell No One, which earned the band opening slots for everyone from the Hold Steady to the Beths, as well as a slot on Rob Sheffield’s 25 Best Songs of 2018.

Bad Moves — comprising Emma Cleveland, David Combs, Katie Park and Daoud Tyler-Ameen —recorded their second record at Philadelphia’s Headroom studios with Hop Along’s Joe Reinhart.

The band has shared its lead single, “Party With the Kids Who Wanna Party With You,” a meditation on communion in the face of crisis disguised as a fast-paced celebratory rocker.

“At the song’s center is the question of how to live viably as an artist while knowing that working people will inevitably continue to be ground down,” the band said in a statement. “Against that dreary backdrop, the phrase ‘party with the kids who wanna party with you’ becomes a kind of mantra for clinging to the moments of human connection that still exist — whether that’s at a real live rock show or on a Google Hangouts call with friends during a global pandemic.”

Untenable will be released on May 29th on Don Giovanni.