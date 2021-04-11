See Bad Bunny’s Impressive WWE WrestleMania Debut

WWE fanatic Bad Bunny made his high-flying wrestling debut Saturday with a tag-team match during the first night of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida.

While Bad Bunny has made appearances in and around the WWE ring in recent months, the WrestleMania match was billed as his first-ever official WWE battle, with the Puerto Rican rapper and his cohort Damian Priest facing off against their nemesis “the Miz” and his tag team partner John Morrison.

Bad Bunny’s wrestling adventure began earlier this year when he performed his track “Booker T” — named after the wrestler who also appears in the music video — at WWE’s Royal Rumble; at that same event, the Miz and John Morrison tried to recruit the singer, resulting in Bad Bunny’s now-famed “splash” off the top rope that he immortalized on a tee shirt (and also reprised during the WrestleMania match).

The feud continued to simmer until WrestleMania, where Bad Bunny and Priest faced off in a tag-team match against “the Miz” and Morrison. The resulting fight was well-received by wrestling fans who praised the singer’s remarkably adept (for a celebrity!) moves and preparation. The knockdown, drag-out battle ultimately ended with Bad Bunny and Priest victorious (you can watch a repeat of Wrestlemania 37 on Peacock).

In an interview with Uproxx prior to the WrestleMania match, the Miz said of Bad Bunny, “He loves WWE. He’s a huge, huge fan and he wanted to train. So I guess he’s been training the past couple of months and from what I’ve heard in the locker room, I don’t think any other celebrity has done the work he is doing. He literally came to a WWE ring and trained after winning a Grammy. He went to the Grammy’s, did a performance and then came to WWE ring the next day to train. This guy is dedicated and he’s hardworking.”

In February, Bad Bunny was awarded WWE’s 24/7 Championship belt when Priest sneak-attacked then-belt holder Tozawa and encouraged Bad Bunny to pin the downed wrestler, which gave Bad Bunny the hot potato belt. Following a monthlong 24/7 Championship reign, the singer returned the belt conflict-free to R-Truth, the all-time 24/7 Champ.