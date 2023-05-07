Watch Bad Bunny Win His First-Ever WWE Solo Match, ‘Street Fight in San Juan’

Bad Bunny won his first-ever WWE solo match as he defeated Damian Priest in their San Juan Street Fight at the WWE Backlash event, which went down in the reggaeton star’s own Puerto Rico.

The singer is no stranger to the world of wrestling as he’s popped up at WWE events over the past few years, as both a Royal Rumble performer and participant as well as partaking in a tag team match at the 2021 WrestleMania.

Bad Bunny’s tag team partner that night was his former friend Damian Priest, who — two years later and through kayfabe twists and turns we won’t detail here — was now in the opposite corner against Bad Bunny in their San Juan Street Fight, a battle that marked San Benito’s first headlining solo match.

The match was dubbed a “Street Fight” because it eschewed the typical rules of a WWE battle: Weapons were allowed — Bad Bunny came to the ring with a shopping cart full of bats, sticks, folding chairs and chains — as was outside help from other wrestlers.

On Bad Bunny's side, members of the Latino World Order and the legendary Rey Mysterio came to the ring as the upper hand seesawed between Bad Bunny and Priest, who was assisted by wrestlers like Finn Balor, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio. At one point, the fighting leaked outside the ring, and Bad Bunny was body-slammed through a table:

Over the course of the match, Bad Bunny once again showcased the legit, high-flying wrestling skills that makes him a frequent returnee to the sport. Taking advantage of Priest’s seemingly injured leg, Bad Bunny put the wrester in a figure-four before ultimately ending the match with his own signature wrestling move, “the Bunny Destroyer,” to the approval of his hometown San Juan crowd.

Bad Bunny’s performance earned acclaimed from WWE fans on social media, including from one of pro wrestling’s most beloved accounts: