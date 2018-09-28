See Bad Bunny, Will Smith, Marc Anthony Carouse in ‘Está Rico’ Video

Marc Anthony released “Está Rico,” a propulsive, lighthearted collaboration with Latin trap star Bad Bunny and noted “In My Feelings”-challenge-participant Will Smith on Friday.

This song alternates between two modes. The core of “Está Rico” is a nimble, light-footed beat, with pianos that hint at the salsa that made Anthony a superstar in the Nineties. But there’s also a heavy-handed trap section, a concession to Bad Bunny, whose presence ensures that “Está Rico” will be streamed millions of times. Smith raps silly come-ons, while Anthony sings with his trademark combination of precision and soaring power — in his hands, even the most casual observation sounds urgent.

In the video for “Está Rico,” the female-to-male ratio hovers somewhere near ten to one; Smith and Bad Bunny might be competing to see who can wear a more eye-popping outfit; and Anthony enjoys a dramatic make-out session. Though nearly everyone is dressed for a high-end club, someone sneaks into the party wearing a Fania t-shirt, paying tribute to the iconic New York City salsa label. The clip ends with an extended and entirely unnecessary poker sequence.

“Está Rico” marks Anthony’s first single since 2014. He’s been mostly quiet in the last few years, contributing occasional verses to songs by other artists — Gente de Zona, Maluma — and signing young artists like Yashua to his Magnus label.

It’s not surprising that Anthony chose to reemerge with a song that included Bad Bunny: Established acts have been rushing to align themselves with the young rapper since he became one of the most popular stars of the streaming-verse. Last year, Víctor Manuelle, another salsa veteran, also worked with Bad Bunny on “Mala y Peligrosa.”

Will Smith’s presence on “Está Rico” is perhaps more unexpected — or as he raps during his verse, “yeah, I know, it’s a little intense.” But working with Latin artists appears to be the only reason that Smith feels compelled to enter a studio these days. In 2015, he made a baffling remix of Bomba Estéreo’s “Fiesta.” This year, he also joined Nicky Jam on “Live It Up,” which played during the World Cup.