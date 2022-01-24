Bad Bunny to Launch First Stadium Tour This Summer

Bad Bunny already has a full-fledged arena tour scheduled this year, but he’ll follow it up with his first stadium trek in the summer.

The Latin pop star’s World’s Hottest Tour will launch with a U.S. leg on August 5 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The trek wraps Sept. 30 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and during the U.S. leg, Bad Bunny will get support from Alesso and Diplo on select dates.

Bad Bunny will follow up his U.S. tour with a run of shows in Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. That run kicks off Oct. 21 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and wraps Dec. 9 in Mexico City.

Tickets for Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour will go on sale on Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. local time via the tour’s website. A pre-sale will begin on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny’s aforementioned North American arena run will kick off Feb. 9 in Denver and wrap April 1 in Miami. The musician’s most recent album, El Último Tour del Mundo, arrived in November 2020, though last year he released several singles and collaborations like “Yonaguni,” “De Museo,” and “Volví” with Aventura.

Bad Bunny World’s Hottest Tour Dates

Aug. 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Aug. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park (with Alesso)

Aug. 12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium (with Alesso)

Aug. 18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with Alesso)

Aug. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Aug. 23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park (with Alesso)

Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Yankee Stadium (with Diplo)

Sept. 1 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park (with Alesso)

Sept. 7 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (with Alesso)

Sept. 9 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium (with Alesso)

Sept. 14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum (with Alesso)

Sept. 17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park (with Alesso)

Sept. 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (with Alesso)

Sept. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field (with Alesso)

Sept. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with Diplo)