Bad Bunny Enlists the Simpsons for ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ Video

Bad Bunny plays Cupid and brings together a fighting Homer and Marge in the reggaeton superstar’s video for “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.”

Directed by The Simpsons Movie filmmaker David Silverman, the clip finds Homer yet again in the doghouse after missing a family dinner. Marge has had enough, taking the beer and the “good pillow” and telling Homer “Haz tu propio almuerzo” (“Make your own lunch”) when Homer opens his lunchbox at the power plant.

As the oafish patriarch wanders the streets of Springfield, running into Bad Bunny multiple times along the way, he recreates homerbush.gif and stumbles into the musician’s concert. After seeing his family and unsuccessfully attempting to win Marge back, Homer ends up onstage with his blue-haired betrothed and, with the help of the singer-rapper, reunites with her.

.@TheSimpsons Huge thanks to director @tubatron and Claudia Motta & Humberto Velez as Marge and Homer… and of course to Bad Bunny… a pleasure to work on. https://t.co/8v4PLg8QR8 — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 24, 2021

Bad Bunny has had a busy 2021, teaming up with Aventura and Tommy Torres, meeting his nemesis Good Bunny, winning multiple Latin Grammys and throwing his two-day P FKN R festival in Puerto Rico. As Rolling Stone wrote, despite the hours-long wait, “every detail felt cultivated specifically for his most loyal fans, and what wasn’t perfectly planned stands as a testament to their dedication.”