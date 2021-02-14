 Bad Bunny, Rosalía Mark Valentine's Day With 'La Noche de Anoche' Video - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny, Rosalía Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Fiery ‘La Noche de Anoche’ Video

Puerto Rican star drops latest visual from El Último Tour Del Mundo

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Bad Bunny and Rosalía play two lovers in a fiery romance in the new video for “La Noche de Anoche,” the duo’s collaboration off 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo.

In the stylish Stillz-directed visual, Bad Bunny and Rosalía serenade one another from afar, eventually embracing each other, which causes them to spontaneously burst into flames.

“La Noche de Anoche” is the latest video off El Último Tour Del Mundo, following “Yo Visto Asi,” “Hoy Cobre,” “Dakiti” and “Booker T.”

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny appeared at WWE’s Royal Rumble event, performing his single “Booker T” and even sparring with wrestlers like “the Miz.” The singer’s next TV appearance promises to be less violent: Saturday Night Live announced last night that Bad Bunny would be the musical guest on the February 20th episode, hosted by Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page.

