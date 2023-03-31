Ricky Martin Presents Bad Bunny with 2023 GLAAD Vanguard Award

Bad Bunny was honored with the Vanguard Award at this week’s GLAAD Media Awards. The award, which was presented to him by Latin pop star Ricky Martin, is given to allies who have made “a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.”

In an introduction speech, Martin celebrated the many feats Bad Bunny’s career, including his status as “the most streamed artist in history.” He also noted Bad Bunny’s allyship and commended him for “loudly standing with trans women and the entire community and telling every fan to let the LGBTQ people dance, sing, love, and live lives authentically.”

As he accepted his trophy, Bad Bunny asked the audience if he could speak in Spanish. He thanked GLAAD for the honor and "the whole LGBTQ community for embracing me, for loving me the way they do, and for inspiring me too."

He added: “I believe that when you have a good heart and you give love, that’s what you get back. That’s the only thing I’ve wanted to do this whole time with my music, with what I represent, with my shows, and with everything I do. That’s all I want, to give and receive love. That’s fundamental.”

Other honorees at the evening’s ceremony included Christina Aguilera, who was presented with the Advocate for Change Award, and actor Jeremy Pope, who received the Stephen F. Kolzak award for media professionals who have made a difference in raising visibility of LGBTQ people and issues. Jennifer Coolidge also made a surprise appearance and was presented with the Special Recognition Award by her Best in Show co-star Jane Lynch.