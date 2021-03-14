 Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Performed 'Dákiti' at the 2021 Grammys - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Roddy Ricch Perform 'The Box,' Debut New Song 'Heartless' at 2021 Grammys
Home Music Music News

Watch Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Take ‘Dákiti’ to the Future at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Latin stars perform inside a giant LED eye

By
Jon Blistein
&
Claire Shaffer
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez performing at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021

Francis Specker/CBS

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez delivered a futuristic performance of “Dákiti” at the Grammys Sunday night.

The two Latin music stars made do without an audience by performing inside of a glowing, sci-fi stage setup, rapping close to the camera as they wound their way through a maze of flashing LED lights. Toward the end of “Dákiti,” Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez ascended an elevated stage in the middle of the maze, and an overhead camera revealed that the LED displays formed the shape of an eye.

Bad Bunny was nominated for two Grammys this year: Best Latin Pop Album for his acclaimed 2020 effort, YHLQMDLG, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Un Dia (One Day),” his collaboration with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and producer Tainy. (The latter was already awarded to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.”)

In an interview with Rolling Stone last December, Bad Bunny spoke about receiving the two nominations, and how he was trying not to dwell on them too much. “Oh God, I think about that kind of thing the day before,” he said. “That’s how I live my life. I know what’s happening today, and that’s pretty much it. But no, of course, I’m excited and I’m proud that I’ll be able to go next year and represent.”

Related Stories

Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift Lead Winners
Watch Roddy Ricch Perform 'The Box,' Debut New Song 'Heartless' at 2021 Grammys

Related Stories

40 Greatest Paul McCartney Songs
Paul McCartney's 40 Greatest Solo Songs
Xmas or Bust: The Untold Story of 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

Bad Bunny is coming off a massive 2020 that found him releasing not only YHLQMDLG, but also the compilation Las Que No Ibn a Salir, and a second proper LP, El Último Tour del Mundo. In that same RS interview, he said of his plans for 2021: “I spend so much time creating, and I have more plans to keep working. Outside of music, I don’t know. I need to come up with new hobbies. I don’t have a hobby that isn’t music — it’s my work, my play, my way of relaxing. I need to sit down and find some other stuff to do.”

In This Article: 2021 Grammys, Bad Bunny, direct, Grammy Awards, grammys, Jhay Cortez

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.