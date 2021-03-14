Watch Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Take ‘Dákiti’ to the Future at the 2021 Grammy Awards

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez delivered a futuristic performance of “Dákiti” at the Grammys Sunday night.

The two Latin music stars made do without an audience by performing inside of a glowing, sci-fi stage setup, rapping close to the camera as they wound their way through a maze of flashing LED lights. Toward the end of “Dákiti,” Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez ascended an elevated stage in the middle of the maze, and an overhead camera revealed that the LED displays formed the shape of an eye.

Bad Bunny was nominated for two Grammys this year: Best Latin Pop Album for his acclaimed 2020 effort, YHLQMDLG, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Un Dia (One Day),” his collaboration with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and producer Tainy. (The latter was already awarded to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me.”)

In an interview with Rolling Stone last December, Bad Bunny spoke about receiving the two nominations, and how he was trying not to dwell on them too much. “Oh God, I think about that kind of thing the day before,” he said. “That’s how I live my life. I know what’s happening today, and that’s pretty much it. But no, of course, I’m excited and I’m proud that I’ll be able to go next year and represent.”

Bad Bunny is coming off a massive 2020 that found him releasing not only YHLQMDLG, but also the compilation Las Que No Ibn a Salir, and a second proper LP, El Último Tour del Mundo. In that same RS interview, he said of his plans for 2021: “I spend so much time creating, and I have more plans to keep working. Outside of music, I don’t know. I need to come up with new hobbies. I don’t have a hobby that isn’t music — it’s my work, my play, my way of relaxing. I need to sit down and find some other stuff to do.”