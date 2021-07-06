Bad Bunny Drops Surprise New Song ‘De Museo’

Bad Bunny has released a new song, “De Museo.”

The track begins as an atmospheric ballad, with Bad Bunny belting over nothing more than a wash of airy synths. With his vocals guiding the way, however, “De Museo” grows increasingly tense until halfway through the beat drops and Bad Bunny completes the song over thumping drums.

“De Museo” arrives on the heels of “Yonaguni,” which arrived in June and marked Bad Bunny’s first official solo song of the year. At the end of May, he dropped a collaboration with Luar La L, “100 Millones,” while more recently he was featured on Neo Garcia’s “AM” remix alongside J Balvin.

Last year, Bad Bunny released a pair of new albums, YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour del Mundo, plus a collection of previously unreleased tracks, Las que no iban a salir. Bad Bunny also announced a North American tour in support of El Último Tour del Mundo next year. The trek kicks off February 9th, 2022 in Denver, Colorado, and wraps April 1st in Miami, Florida.