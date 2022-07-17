 Bad Bunny Was the Star of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny Was the Star of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Puerto Rican superstar hits two singles, brings out baseball legends to pinch hit at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Bad Bunny bats during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Bad Bunny bats during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny bats during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium

MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bad Bunny, Quavo, JoJo Siwa and Simu Liu were among the artists, actors and athletes that took part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium Saturday, but it was the Puerto Rican superstar (and, well, Bryan Cranston’s beard) that stole the show.

After announcing his team’s roster, Bad Bunny received one of the bigger ovations from those in attendance. However, fans would have to wait a few innings before seeing Bad Bunny at the plate as the wrestling enthusiast — after walking into the batters’ box — called to the dugout and brought out two Dominican baseball legends to pinch-hit for him during his first two at-bats: Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero and soon-to-be-Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

When Bad Bunny finally did get a turn at bat, he faced off against Olympic gold medal-winning softball pitcher Jennie Finch, who eased up enough that Bad Bunny (or “Big Bunny,” as the announcer accidentally called him) was able to make enough contact for a slow-rolling grounder that he turned into a single.

Bad Bunny would later face off against Migos’ Quavo, with the Un Verano Sin Ti singer lacing the rapper’s pitch through the infield for a seeing-eye single.

However, it was Quavo who was ultimately victorious as his Team Brooklyn defeated Bad Bunny’s Team Los Angeles by a final score of 15-13.

