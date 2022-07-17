Bad Bunny Was the Star of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Bad Bunny, Quavo, JoJo Siwa and Simu Liu were among the artists, actors and athletes that took part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium Saturday, but it was the Puerto Rican superstar (and, well, Bryan Cranston’s beard) that stole the show.

Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) reads the Team Los Angeles lineup for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game. pic.twitter.com/gbKW0pMh1B — James H. Williams ➡️ MLB ASG (@JHWreporter) July 17, 2022

After announcing his team’s roster, Bad Bunny received one of the bigger ovations from those in attendance. However, fans would have to wait a few innings before seeing Bad Bunny at the plate as the wrestling enthusiast — after walking into the batters’ box — called to the dugout and brought out two Dominican baseball legends to pinch-hit for him during his first two at-bats: Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero and soon-to-be-Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

When Bad Bunny finally did get a turn at bat, he faced off against Olympic gold medal-winning softball pitcher Jennie Finch, who eased up enough that Bad Bunny (or “Big Bunny,” as the announcer accidentally called him) was able to make enough contact for a slow-rolling grounder that he turned into a single.

Momento donde le toca Batear a Bad Bunny en la MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/1t18NTRwji — Archive Bad Bunny (@ArchiveBenito) July 17, 2022

Bad Bunny would later face off against Migos’ Quavo, with the Un Verano Sin Ti singer lacing the rapper’s pitch through the infield for a seeing-eye single.

However, it was Quavo who was ultimately victorious as his Team Brooklyn defeated Bad Bunny’s Team Los Angeles by a final score of 15-13.