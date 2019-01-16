×
Bad Bunny Plays ‘Mia,’ Leads Parade in Streets of Puerto Rico on ‘Fallon’

Jimmy Fallon, the Roots’ Black Thought, Questlove join for pre-filmed segment in Old San Juan

Bad Bunny performs his single “Mia” while marching through the streets of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico in a pre-filmed segment from Tuesday’s Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon and the Roots’ Black Thought and Questlove join the rapper, banging around on timbale sticks, maracas and a tambourine.

The piece opens with Fallon and the Roots duo walking into a courtyard and spotting Bad Bunny eating an apple. “What are you doing in Puerto Rico?” asks the Latin trap-reggaeton artist, and the late-night host responds, “I’m here to party, man!” A parade of strangers forms as they drift and dance through the city, culminating in a jovial brass band performance of the song.

The studio version of “Mia,” issued in October, features a Spanish verse from Drake. The duo promoted the collaboration with a playful video in which they play dominoes and hang out at a house party.

The song appears on Bad Bunny’s recently released debut LP, X100PRE, which also includes the singles “Estamos Bien” and “Solo de Mi,” along with guest spots from Diplo and El Alfa.

