 Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion to Perform at American Music Awards - Rolling Stone
Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion to Perform at American Music Awards

Lil Baby, Shawn Mendes also join previously announced performers BTS and Dua Lipa

bad bunny megan thee stallion american music awards

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced the performance lineup for this year’s American Music Awards, airing live on Sunday, November 22nd at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes will join previously announced artists BTS and Dua Lipa in delivering exclusive world premiere performances at the 2020 ceremony. Bad Bunny will be performing alongside rising reggaeton star Jhay Cortez, while Megan Thee Stallion will premiere a new song on the AMAs stage. Lil Baby will be performing his hit single “Emotionally Scarred” live for the first time ever.

The American Music Awards, the largest popular-vote awards show, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony will not include a live audience due to Covid-19 safety measures.

American Music Award nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 27th, 2019, through September 24th, 2020. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open for all AMA categories and fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting TheAMAs.com/Vote.

