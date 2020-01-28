 Hear Bad Bunny Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on '6 Rings' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next The First Episode of Justin Bieber's Doc Is an Emotional Bieber-Coaster Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Bad Bunny Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant on ‘6 Rings’

The title references Bryant’s NBA wins and his marriage

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bad Bunny has released a new song, “6 Rings,” which pays tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death over the weekend. The two-minute track is a heartfelt dedication to the late basketball player and concludes with a recording of Bryant thanking his fans, saying, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And what can I say? Mamba out.”

The title of the song references Bryant’s five NBA championship rings, as well as his marriage. The Spanish lyrics note, “You won 6 rings, 5 with the NBA and one in a marriage that gave you your daughters/ Thinking that one of them left with you, got me outta control/ But nah, it’s so you don’t play ball alone in heaven.”

View this post on Instagram

:/

A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on

Following the news of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Bad Bunny wrote on Instagram, “I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favorite player forever!! I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.