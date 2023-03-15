Bad Bunny Sings to Ariana Grande, Wrestles with James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Bad Bunny appeared on a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show with host James Corden on Tuesday. It was the first time the artist performed with Corden, who has carpooled with Adele, One Direction, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, and more in the past.

During the ride through Los Angeles traffic, Bad Bunny and Corden jammed to "Dakiti," "I Like It" (2018's reigning song of the summer), and dembow-trap hybrid "Tití Me Preguntó." The pair also attempted to belt out Ariana Grande's "Break Free," resulting in an off-key and endearing rendition, and "As It Was" by Harry Styles.

The artist also shared that he’s loved wrestling since he was a kid, and recalled that the best day of his life may have been when WWE invited him to the squared circle. Bad Bunny and the late-night host then made a pit shop at a wresting ring, where professional wrestler Rey Mysterio helped transform Corden into a purple-clad pro.

Last year, Corden that he would be leaving the The Late Late Show in early 2023. The English host replaced comedian Craig Ferguson in 2015, and was often maligned by critics. But his candid interviewing style and viral-ready segments with celebrities, including “Carpool Karaoke,” have since made him a hit with audiences.