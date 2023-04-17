Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera Return to the Desert in ‘Un x100to’ Performance Video

The first weekend of Coachella 2023 has wrapped, but Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera are keeping the festival vibes going. In the official video for their new “Un x100to,” which marks their first collaboration together, the group and hitmaker are found outside of a desolate ranch in the desert singing about only having one percent of their phone battery left.

But unlike the hordes of people trying to leave Coachella, Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera were using their remaining battery life not to find their Uber, but to call their call exes. On the chorus, translated from Spanish, Grupo Frontera’s Payo Solís and Bad Bunny sing: “I have only one percent left, and I’ll use it to say I’m so sorry/If they’ve seen me in the disco with someone else, it’s just wasting my time/Baby, I can’t lie to you; that story that they saw me all happy, that’s not true.”

Their verses are colored with late nights and too much tequila. Their unsent messages leave them awake at night wondering how things could have been different, but also considering that their exes might be better off without them.

Latin hitmaker Édgar Barrera helmed the production and composition of “Un x100to.” While the record marks his first with Bad Bunny, Barrera has worked frequently with Grupo Frontera on records like “Bebe Dame” with Fuerza Regida, “Que Vuelvas” with Carin Leon, “Ya Superame,” and “Cada Quien” with Maluma, among others.

Bad Bunny returned to TikTok for the first time since Jan. 1 to tease “Un x100to” ahead of its release, lip syncing to Solís’ vocals in the brief clip filmed under the sun. During his headlining set at Coachella this weekend, the musician welcomed Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow, as well Post Malone, to the stage as his guest performers. With his Grupo Frontera collaboration now out in the world, next weekend’s appearance would be the perfect place for its live debut.