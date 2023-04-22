fbpixel
Coachella

See Bad Bunny Join Gorillaz to Perform ‘Tormenta’ for the First Time Together at Coachella

Friday night's headliner makes surprise appearance during Damon Albarn and company's set to debut Cracker Island collaboration
gorillaz bad bunny tormenta coachella
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Bad Bunny perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Bad Bunny was his own opening act — in a way — before his Friday night headlining gig at Coachella as the singer made a surprise appearance during Gorillaz’ set to perform their collaboration “Tormenta” together for the first time.

Damon Albarn and Gorillaz — who for the past two Fridays had the slot before Bad Bunny on the main stage — also played “Tormenta” during Weekend One, but they were accompanied by Bad Bunny’s prerecorded vocals for that rendition. This time around, the masked Puerto Rican star himself joined in for the Cracker Island standout’s real debut performance.

Like the previous weekend, Gorillaz’ set was an all-star affair, with the band bringing out Beck, Yasiin Bey (a.k.a. Mos Def, who performed their Plastic Beach track “Sweepstakes”), Thundercat, Little Simz, Del the Funky Homosapien and the surviving members of De La Soul.

Bad Bunny’s headlining set was a similarly star-studded affair as he welcomed Jhay Cortez, Arcangel, Jowell & Randy, Grupo Frontera and the legendary Jose Feliciano (but not Post Malone) for his second weekend at Coachella.

