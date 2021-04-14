Watch Bad Bunny Meet His Nemesis Good Bunny on ‘Corden’

Bad Bunny appeared on The Late Late Show to reveal his former rivalry with host James Corden, who was once known as Good Bunny.

“What I’m most proud of is being part of one of the greatest rivalries in the history of music,” Corden said in the clip. Bad Bunny added, speaking to the camera in Spanish, “Man, the rivalry I had with Good Bunny? I won’t lie. It made me the artist I am today.”

In the parody, the pair recalled their past, including when Good Bunny dropped a song called “Carrots 4 Dayz,” which apparently encouraged Bad Bunny to get in the studio and one up him with “Soy Peor.” Later, Bad Bunny arrived at The Late Late Show, where the two patched up their feud and teamed up for a live performance on the late night show’s stage.

Two rivals finally collabing. pic.twitter.com/krvoF8AH3n — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 14, 2021

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny announced a 2022 tour in support of El Último Tour Del Mundo, which dropped in November. The trek starts on February 9th in Denver, Colorado, and makes stops throughout the West Coast before heading over to the East. It wraps in Miami, Florida, on April 1st. Tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

The Puerto Rican star kicked off this year by releasing “Booker T,” later performing it with the former wrestler and current WWE commentator on WWE Royal Rumble. Bad Bunny recently made his wrestling debut with a tag-team match during the first night of WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida.