Drake Tests His Spanish on New Bad Bunny Single ‘Mia’

Drake and Bad Bunny party and play dominoes in the video for “Mia,” a highly anticipated collaboration that came out on Thursday. This is the sound of two stars in cruise control: The instrumental consists of one airy synth and a squeaky vocal sample; a steady kick-drum ensures that DJs can cue this up in the club.

Bad Bunny alternates between staccato rapping and low-register talk-singing, encouraging a woman to ignore her other admirers. Drake also contributes a Spanish verse before ceding the spotlight to his Puerto Rican co-star.

This is not Drake’s first time singing in Spanish: He also tried his hand at bilingual pop on Romeo Santos’ 2014 hit “Odio.” That one peaked at Number 45 on the Hot 100; this is sure to debut much, much higher.

“Mia” has been in the works for some time. Bad Bunny and Drake hinted at the song on Instagram earlier this year; in September, they were spotted filming the video together in Miami. In the clip, the stars dance and play dominoes at a packed-to-overflowing house party. Bad Bunny shows off an impressive pair of striped overalls.

Bad Bunny has maintained a busy schedule this year, touring the U.S. while also finding time to record features for Cardi B (“I Like It” reached Number One on the Hot 100), Nio Garcia and co. (the billion-views-strong “Te Boté”), Arcangel (the hard-hitting “Original”), Pacho (the rising trap hit “Como Soy”) and Marc Anthony (the goofy “Está Rico”).

He is also putting together his official debut, working on some music with the great producer Tainy. The album does not yet have a release date.