Bad Bunny Performs With Booker T, Tackles the Miz on WWE Royal Rumble

On Sunday night’s Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny delivered a special performance of his hit song “Booker T” with none other than WWE legend Booker T himself, who posed onstage as the Latin superstar performed around him.

Although it was a shortened rendition of the song, Bad Bunny did his best to ham up the performance in true WWE fashion, even passing the mic to Booker T at the end so the wrestler could yell, “Can you dig it, sucka?!”

Later on, in a backstage clip, the Miz and John Morrison tried to convince Bad Bunny to make a deal with them to join WWE; Bad Bunny declined. In trying to win him over, the Miz ended up insulting Booker T who, unbeknownst to him, was standing right down the hallway.

During the Royal Rumble match itself, as punishment for his public embarrassment, the Miz smashed up Bad Bunny’s DJ set on stage. In response, Bad Bunny pushed past referees and took to the ring, where he dove on the Miz and Morrison from the top rope. Not bad for a WWE amateur.

Bad Bunny released El Último Tour Del Mundo in November 2020, following his two other LPs last year, YHLQMDLG and the compilation Las que no iban a salir.