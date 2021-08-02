Bad Bunny and Aventura Announce Surprise Collaboration

The legendary bachata band Aventura and Bad Bunny have announced that they’re teaming up for a new song that will drop Monday at midnight.

Bad Bunny teased the collaboration on his Instagram, sharing several photos from a video set that capture him alongside members of the group, including Aventura’s famed breakout star Romeo Santos.

Bad Bunny isn’t new to bachata; he played with the sound on “La Romana,” a track featuring El Alfa from his 2018 album, X100Pre. Aventura, meanwhile, is known for experimenting with all kinds of genres, from R&B to reggaeton, which means a new single with Bad Bunny could go in lots of different directions. Santos also teased the song on Instagram, writing in the caption, “To close this cycle of Aventura in a memorable way.”

Aventura reunited in 2020 after a years-long hiatus and launched their Inmortal tour, which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. The group then shared that the tour would finally conclude at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on August 14th in what Santos called their “last and final” show.