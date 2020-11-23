Bad Bunny Dropped Out of AMAs After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night, but was forced to cancel due to a positive Covid-19 test, publicists for the urbano star confirmed on Monday.

In lieu of his performance, Bad Bunny only appeared in remote video segments throughout the ceremony, presenting Becky G as the winner for Favorite Female Latin Artist and accepting his own awards for Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album (YHLQMDLG).





Bad Bunny was first announced as a performer at the 2020 AMAs on November 10th. He was scheduled to perform “Dákiti” alongside reggaeton artist Jhay Cortez; the pair released the single with a beachside music video last month. Bad Bunny’s most recent live performance was just last week at the 2020 Latin Grammys.

Although the 2020 AMAs were held live at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the venue had a significantly reduced audience due to Covid-19 safety protocols, and several performances and presenters, including Bad Bunny, were either pre-taped or performed remotely.