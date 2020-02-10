Backstreet Boys Extend DNA World Tour With North American Summer Dates

Backstreet Boys will head out on a 45-date North American tour this summer. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off July 10th in New York at the Jones Beach Theater and include stops across the U.S. and Canada.
This set of dates follows the first North American leg of the band’s ongoing DNA World Tour, which took place last summer. The tour, in support of their recent No. 1 album DNA, has visited five continents and picks back up later this month when the group heads to Mexico, South America, Australia and New Zealand.
“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can,” band member AJ McLean said in a statement. “We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans. We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”
Tickets for the upcoming North American dates go on sale to the public on February 14th via Live Nation.
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour – 2020 North American Dates
July 10th – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
July 13th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 16th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 18th – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 19th – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21st – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 23rd – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 24th – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 25th – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 27th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
July 28th – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31st – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 1st – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 2nd – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4th- Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
August 7th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
August 8th – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 9th – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 11th – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
August 12th – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 14th – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 15th – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 16th – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
August 19th – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 21st – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
August 22nd – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 23rd – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
September 11th – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 12th – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 15th – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
September 16th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 18th – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
September 21st – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 22nd – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 23rd – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 25th – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
September 26th – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 27th – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 30th – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 2nd – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 4th – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 6th – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 7th – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 9th – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl