Backstreet Boys Extend DNA World Tour With North American Summer Dates

Backstreet Boys will head out on a 45-date North American tour this summer. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off July 10th in New York at the Jones Beach Theater and include stops across the U.S. and Canada.

This set of dates follows the first North American leg of the band’s ongoing DNA World Tour, which took place last summer. The tour, in support of their recent No. 1 album DNA, has visited five continents and picks back up later this month when the group heads to Mexico, South America, Australia and New Zealand.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can,” band member AJ McLean said in a statement. “We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans. We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets for the upcoming North American dates go on sale to the public on February 14th via Live Nation.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour – 2020 North American Dates

July 10th – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

July 13th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 16th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 18th – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 19th – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21st – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23rd – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24th – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 25th – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 27th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

July 28th – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31st – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 1st – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 2nd – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 4th- Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

August 7th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

August 8th – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 9th – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 11th – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

August 12th – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 14th – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 15th – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 16th – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 19th – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 21st – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

August 22nd – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 23rd – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

September 11th – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 12th – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 15th – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

September 16th – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 18th – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

September 21st – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 22nd – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 23rd – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 25th – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 26th – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 27th – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 30th – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 2nd – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 4th – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 6th – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 7th – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9th – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl