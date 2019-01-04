×
Watch Backstreet Boys Toast to Family Life in New Song ‘No Place’

Track appears on vocal group’s upcoming 10th LP, ‘DNA’

Backstreet Boys celebrate domesticity in their homespun video for new single “No Place.” The breezy cut appears on the vocal group’s upcoming 10th LP, DNA, out January 25th.

Throughout the clip, each of the band’s five members – AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell – hang out with their wives and children in various settings: dancing in a living room, sipping wine on a couch, playing basketball, gazing out at nature and cooking in a kitchen.

The song taps into that same “home is where the heart is” vibe, with the vocalists reflecting on commitment and family over a palm-muted electric guitar riff and programmed drums. “I’ve been all around the world, done all there is to do/ But you’ll always be the home I want to come home to,” Carter croons on the chorus. “You’re a wild night with a hell of a view/ There ain’t no place, ain’t no place like you.”

“No Place” is the third song Backstreet Boys have released from DNA, following “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Chances.” They will promote the album with a world tour, which follows the conclusion of their year-long Las Vegas residency in April. The 43-date arena trek, their largest in 18 years, kicks off in May with a stretch of European dates before heading to North America in July.

