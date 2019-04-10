Watch Backstreet Boys Perform Two Songs on ‘Kimmel’

Backstreet Boys appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to perform two songs, a new single and an enduring hit from the ’90s.

The long-running boy band first sang “No Place,” a touching ballad from their latest album DNA, released in January. (The music video features the band members with their families.) They followed that performance with a rendition of their 1997 hit “As Long as You Love Me.”

Earlier this month, Backstreet Boys released a documentary on YouTube, The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, about how the man behind the boy band’s formation, as well as rival group NSYNC, crafted an entire Ponzi scheme around them. (Pearlman died in federal custody in 2016.) They recently talked to Rolling Stone about the success of DNA and their collaborations with songwriter/hitmaker Stuart Crichton.

The band has also been busy touring and playing live shows; they recently announced the final dates of their Las Vegas residency show, which has been running since January 2017. They will next embark on a world tour for their album DNA, opening in Portugal and touring throughout Europe, the U.K., Canada, the U.S., and Asia.

Backstreet Boys ‘DNA’ Tour Dates

