Watch Backstreet Boys Perform Two Songs on ‘Kimmel’

Backstreet Boys appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to perform two songs, a new single and an enduring hit from the ’90s.
The long-running boy band first sang “No Place,” a touching ballad from their latest album DNA, released in January. (The music video features the band members with their families.) They followed that performance with a rendition of their 1997 hit “As Long as You Love Me.”
Earlier this month, Backstreet Boys released a documentary on YouTube, The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, about how the man behind the boy band’s formation, as well as rival group NSYNC, crafted an entire Ponzi scheme around them. (Pearlman died in federal custody in 2016.) They recently talked to Rolling Stone about the success of DNA and their collaborations with songwriter/hitmaker Stuart Crichton.
The band has also been busy touring and playing live shows; they recently announced the final dates of their Las Vegas residency show, which has been running since January 2017. They will next embark on a world tour for their album DNA, opening in Portugal and touring throughout Europe, the U.K., Canada, the U.S., and Asia.
Backstreet Boys ‘DNA’ Tour Dates
July 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 14 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 20 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
July 24 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
July 25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 29 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
July 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
August 5 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
August 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 18 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
August 24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 27 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
August 28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 31 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 3 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
September 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
September 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
September 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
September 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC YUM! Center
September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center