Watch Backstreet Boys and Jimmy Fallon Sing ‘Thong Song’ as a Barbershop Quartet

Backstreet Boys showed off their singing prowess on The Tonight Show by joining Jimmy Fallon to perform Sisqo’s “Thong Song” as a barbershop quartet. Wearing matching outfits and hats, the group gave the song a serious rendition with careful harmonies and a few jazz hands.

The band also sat down with Fallon to discuss the history of Backstreet Boys, reflecting back on the past 26 years and how the group has become like a marriage. The musicians even remembered the first time they all harmonized together in 1993 and performed Shai’s “If I Ever Fall in Love” for Fallon.

Earlier this week Backstreet Boys announced an extension of their “DNA World Tour,” which will include 45 new tour dates in North America this summer. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off July 10th in New York at the Jones Beach Theater and include stops across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets for the upcoming North American dates go on sale to the public on February 14th via Live Nation.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can,” band member AJ McLean said in a statement. “We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans. We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”