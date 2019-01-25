Watch Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Fallon Cluck ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ Dressed as Chickens

Jimmy Fallon and the Backstreet Boys, billed as the “Bawkstreet Boys,” dressed as chickens and clucked “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” on Thursday’s Tonight Show.

The sketch is as advertised: The boy band and the late-night host donned chicken suits and clucked out an almost a cappella version of the 1997 hit using only poultry noises. However, the “Bawkstreet” Boys and Fallon did, still dressed as chickens, delivering the song’s trademark music video dance moves.

The Backstreet Boys and Fallon also exited Rockefeller Center in costume to bring the children’s joke “Why did the chicken cross the road?” to life:

Later on the Tonight Show, the Backstreet Boys used actual words when performing the single “Chances” from their new album DNA:

This summer, the Backstreet Boys will embark on what’s been dubbed the boy band’s largest North American arena tour in 18 years.