Backstreet Boys Announce Biggest Arena Tour in 18 Years

After wrapping up their yearlong Las Vegas residency in April 2019, Backstreet Boys have set dates for their 2019 DNA World Tour, their biggest arena trek in 18 years, in support of their upcoming new album DNA.
The DNA World Tour opens in Europe in May before heading to North America in July. The 43-date leg opening July 12th in Washington, D.C. and currently concludes September 15th at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Backstreet Boys’ new album DNA, the quintet’s first LP in six years, arrives on January 25th. On Friday, the group shared their new video for the DNA single “Chances,” co-written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes.
For the album, Backstreet Boys “analyzed their individual DNA profiles to see what crucial element each member represents in the group’s DNA.”
“That’s what I love about this album,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson said in a statement. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”
Fans who purchase tickets to the DNA World Tour starting November 14th will also receive a physical copy of DNA upon its release in January.
Backstreet Boys Tour Dates
July 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 14 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17 – Toronto, ON @ @ Scotiabank Arena
July 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
July 24 – Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome
July 25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 29 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
July 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
August 5 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 15 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
August 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 18 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
August 24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 27 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
August 28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
August 31 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 3 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome Convention Center
September 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
September 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
September 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
September 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
