Backstreet Boys Announce Biggest Arena Tour in 18 Years

After wrapping up their yearlong Las Vegas residency in April 2019, Backstreet Boys have set dates for their 2019 DNA World Tour, their biggest arena trek in 18 years, in support of their upcoming new album DNA.

The DNA World Tour opens in Europe in May before heading to North America in July. The 43-date leg opening July 12th in Washington, D.C. and currently concludes September 15th at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Backstreet Boys’ new album DNA, the quintet’s first LP in six years, arrives on January 25th. On Friday, the group shared their new video for the DNA single “Chances,” co-written by Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes.

For the album, Backstreet Boys “analyzed their individual DNA profiles to see what crucial element each member represents in the group’s DNA.”

“That’s what I love about this album,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson said in a statement. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It’s our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

Fans who purchase tickets to the DNA World Tour starting November 14th will also receive a physical copy of DNA upon its release in January.

Backstreet Boys Tour Dates

July 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 14 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17 – Toronto, ON @ @ Scotiabank Arena

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

July 24 – Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

July 25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 29 – Seattle, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

July 30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 5 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 15 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

August 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 18 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 23 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 27 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

August 28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 31 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 3 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome Convention Center

September 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

September 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

September 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

September 13 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center