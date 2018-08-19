Rolling Stone
Music News

Backstreet Boys Cancel Oklahoma Concert After Storm Injures at Least 14 People

Fans hospitalized after entrance truss blown over by 80 mph winds

Backstreet Boys'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2018Backstreet Boys at the Good Morning America in New York City

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Backstreet Boys canceled their sold-out Thackerville, Oklahoma concert Saturday after a storm swept through the outdoor venue, resulting in the hospitalization of at least 14 people after an entrance truss was knocked over by wind.

Prior to the boy band’s performance at the Colosseum at WinStar World Casino and Resort, the venue’s staff began clearing out the amphitheater when lightning was spotted in the area. However, 150 people “did not heed staff’s warnings,” a WinStar spokesperson told CNN, and soon faced heavy rains and 80 mph winds.

The sustained winds pushed over a metal structure holding up a purple banner that read “The Colosseum at WinStar” onto the waiting fans. Fourteen people were treated on the scene for injuries and taken to the hospital, Reuters reports.

The Backstreet Boys said in a statement, “We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule. The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!”

Backstreet Boys’ Kevin Richardson added on Twitter, Unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight. Safety is always #1. Keep your tickets because, Backstreet WILL BE BACK.”

In 2011, high winds tore off the stage roof prior to Sugarland’s concert at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, killing seven people and injuring nearly 100.

Rolling Stone
