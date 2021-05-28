Bachelor Kidnap ‘Harry Styles’ in Duo’s New ‘Back of My Hand’ Video

Bachelor, the duo of Palehound’s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, play a pair of Harry Styles stans who kidnap the singer in the new video for “Back of My Hand,” off their just-released debut album Doomin’ Sun.

In the Kempner-directed video, the Styles-obsessed Bachelor — who have turned their home into a shrine for the Fine Line singer — by chance encounter “Harry Styles” (or at least someone they think is Styles) and abduct him. After chaining “Styles” up in their basement, Bachelor perform their latest single for him, only to have him escape. Scorned, Bachelor tear down their Styles shrine.

“For the ‘Back of My Hand’ video, we wanted more than anything to make something fun given the limited time and options available due to the current pandemic,” the duo said in a statement. “Ultimately deciding to put Ellen in the director’s chair as well as film at her home with a skeleton crew. Our final single is about the dark side of fandom and we wanted to exaggerate that as much as possible in our video concept. When it came to choosing an artist to obsess over we quickly chose Harry Styles as we both are truly big fans!”

The duo also announced their free livestream Doomin’ Sun Fest for June 10th, featuring Tegan & Sara, Courtney Barnett, Benjamin Gibbard, Sylvan Esso, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, Jeff Tweedy, Japanese Breakfast, Julien Baker, and more. The livestream will raise money for Seeding Sovereignty.

Recorded in January 2020 prior to the pandemic, Doomin’ Sun is out Friday via Polyvinyl, Lucky Number, and Milk! Records.