Babyface Ray to Release New Album ‘Mob’

Babyface Ray, a dominant figure in Detroit’s rap scene, announced his second album of 2022: Mob, set to release Dec. 2. The full-length album will include Ray’s recent tracks, “Nice Guy” and “Spend It,” featuring Blxst and Nija.

In the trailer for Mob, a chain-smoking panel of people asks "contestants" to listen to Ray's new album before it launches. As each contestant takes a seat and pulls on a pair of headphones, the camera captures their reactions, and at the end, the rapper takes a seat in front of the panel. Holding a doubled-up styrofoam cup, Ray leans back and tells viewers the title of his new project, Mob.

Ray opened 2022 with Face, which was noted for its standout tracks “Sincerely Face,” as well as the Pusha T collaboration, “Dancing With the Devil.” The project featured work with G Herbo, Icewear Vezzo, and 42 Dugg. Face also reached Number 31 on the Billboard Top 200, along with appearing on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. The success of his first full-length album landed him a spot on the XXL Freshman Class cover.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ray spoke about his focused process to music. “I approach every album the same. I just do me,” he said. “Every record I do is whatever I go through at that time. It just happened to be that.”