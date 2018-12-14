×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Arin Ray and Babyface, 'Always' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Song You Need to Know: Arin Ray and Babyface, ‘Always’

Babyface is as masterful as ever on new collaboration

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
Arin Ray

Arin Ray added three tracks to the deluxe edition of his 'Platinum Fire' album.

Nikko La Mere

The rising R&B singer Arin Ray teamed up with one of his genre’s most important figures, Babyface, to release “Always” on Friday. Their collaboration is smooth and impeccable, with a melody that evokes Al B. Sure!’s classic “Nite and Day” and winning backing vocals that suggest mid-Nineties P.M. Dawn.

But the beauty of the arrangement and the loping, laid-back beat mask the track’s romantic turmoil. “Girl I broke your heart with conditions,” Babyface sings, crooning beautifully even as he delivers harsh news. “I did it all in hopes that you’d listen/ He don’t need to be in your life/ And truth is, girl, neither do I.”

“Always” is an impressive confluence of talent. In addition to Babyface, the track is co-written and produced by the Rascals, who have credits on songs for Ariana Grande and Toni Braxton. And Ray cut his teeth as a member of the Underdogs, the writing and production group helmed by Harvey Mason Jr. and Damon Thomas, known for a long line of R&B hits.

In the last few years, Ray started to accumulate major-label R&B placements. He helped with “Ain’t You,” from K. Michelle’s More Issues Than Vogue, “The Ride,” which Ro James used to open his El Dorado album, and “Don’t Matter,” an August Alsina loosie. This year, Ray was also credited as a co-writer on “FYT,” which appeared on the Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih album MihTy.

“Always” is one of three new tracks Ray added to the deluxe version of his debut album, Platinum Fire.

In This Article: Babyface, R&B

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad