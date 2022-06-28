Babyface Announces ‘Girls’ Night Out’ LP Featuring Kehlani, Ella Mai, Others

Babyface’s upcoming album is filled with some of the best female R&B and hip-hop stars. On Tuesday, the musician, born Kenny Edmonds, announced that he’s releasing his LP Girls’ Night Out on Oct. 29 — and it features the likes of Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii and Queen Naija.

Also included on the album will be his single “Keeps on Fallin'” which features Ella Mai. (The two performed the track at Sunday’s BET Awards.)

The coming LP will be his first since signing with Capitol Records, and his 11th overall, including 2015’s Return of the Tender Lover, which he released with Def Jam.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family,” he said about signing with the label. “And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do.”

About the record, he said he’s “very excited” about its release and “everyone on it.

“The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale,” he added, referring to the soundtrack he wrote and produced for the 1995 film, which featured the likes of Whitney Houston, TLC, Toni Braxton, and Aretha Franklin. “I’m excited for the world to hear.”

Earlier this year, Babyface hopped on “No Stoppin Us,” the track featuring Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci Hailey. He also joined Tori Kelly on a rendition of “Let It Snow” in 2020 and Lucky Daye’s “Shoulda” that same year.