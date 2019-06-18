Baby Rose Stands Alone at the Party in Sultry Video for ‘Mortal’

Up-and-coming R&B singer Baby Rose stands alone in the crowd in her new music video for “Mortal.”

The clip, starring Rose, is a classic illustration of how one can feel isolated and alone at a party. As Atlanta revelers dance around her in slow motion, the 24-year-old singer from Washington, D.C. sways and, in voiceover, gives a soulful delivery of the song, with vocals that have been compared favorably to Nina Simone. The woozy, drugged-out production of the song only adds to the video’s melancholic, burnt-out mood.

Baby Rose, whose debut project will arrive later this year, has been received early praise from Kehlani, J. Cole and SZA. She’s the second artist signed to the combined Q&A/Human Re Sources, after fellow breakout artist Pink Sweat$. Baby Rose is also a guest vocalist featured on The Last Party, the new album from Matt Martians, a member of Los Angeles alt-R&B group The Internet.