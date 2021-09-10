 Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar's New Song 'Range Brothers' Drops - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Yes, Kendrick Lamar Is Trying to Make 'Top o' the Morning' a Thing
Home Music Music News

Kendrick Lamar Is Finally Back With Baby Keem’s New Track ‘Range Brothers’

Track appears on Keem’s The Melodic Blue, also featuring Lamar-assisted “Family Ties” and “Vent”

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Baby Keem is out with his album, The Melodic Blue, Friday and it features the new Kendrick Lamar-assisted track “Range Brothers.” Lamar also appears on “Vent” and the previously released “Family Ties.”

Keem leads the first verse, which is buoyed by string arrangements. Lamar joins him partway through for a verse that recalls their come-up, with Lamar imparting life advice. Toward the end, Lamar also drops some ad-libs.

“I remember roaches, momma lost focus/I was at home, no lights, no food,” Keem raps. “Heard that the joke is ‘Hykeem broken’/Head to the ground when I walk in school/Goin’ through the motions, mad impulsive/Granny, I won’t abide by the rules/I shall reside with advisers.”

“Fuck that… let me get some too/Life ain’t always about your name in they mouth/And the cars and the clothes and the jewels,” Lamar raps.

The Melodic Blue is the follow-up to Baby Keem’s Die My Bitch, which dropped in 2019. Lamar’s contributions to the album mark his first new music of 2021. He dropped Damn in 2017 and in 2018, Lamar helmed Black Panther: The Album. Last month, Lamar revealed in a message he posted that he was working on his next album, which will also be his last for longtime label TDE.

In This Article: Baby Keem, Hip-Hop, Kendrick Lamar

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.