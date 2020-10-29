 B.B. King Band Members to Portray Themselves in 'The Thrill Is Gone' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)' Takes Us Back to Joni Mitchell's Young Folkie Days
Home Music Music News

B.B. King Band Members to Portray Themselves in ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ Film

Walter Riley King, James “Boogaloo” Bolden, Michael Doster, and Tony Coleman to appear in film about legendary bluesman

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
BB King performs at "The Blues & Jazz" Gala Concert at the Kodak Theatre on Sunday Oct. 26, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Mainz)

Four members of B.B. King’s band will portray themselves in 'The Thrill Is Gone,' an upcoming film starring Wendell Pierce as the bluesman.

Mark Mainz/AP

Four members of B.B. King’s band will portray themselves in The Thrill Is Gone, an upcoming film that stars The Wire’s Wendell Pierce as the legendary bluesman.

The Thrill Is Gone — which King’s estate has specified is not an authorized biopic — tells the story of King’s friendship with drummer Michael Zanetis, also a producer on the film, from 1980 to 1990.

Four of King’s band members from that era — Walter Riley King, James “Boogaloo” Bolden, Michael Doster, and Tony Coleman — will co-star as themselves alongside Pierce’s King in the “docudrama,” which goes into production in 2021, Variety reports.

“We’re honored to have these extraordinary musicians join us in our tribute to Mr. King. They traveled the world with him for decades and continue to keep his legacy alive,” Zanetis said.

Following Pierce’s declaration that he would play B.B. King in an upcoming film, the blues legend’s estate clarified that they have their own official biopic in the works, with Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson among the actors rumored to star.

Related

bb king biopic wendell pierce
B.B. King Biopic, Long Dormant, Moves Ahead With 'Treme' Star Wendell Pierce
B.B. King Will Be Honored at Huge Tribute Show Featuring Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and More

Related

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE) Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Chadwick Boseman: Long Live the King
Before the Landslide: Inside the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

“I am not qualified to write a biopic of Mr. King’s life, but this decade of his life is a chapter I lived with him,” Zanetis told Variety earlier this week. “Our friendship flourished until our last visit in 2011.”

The chairman of the King estate, Vassal Benford, also told Variety, “We want to be crystal clear that the film announced by Pierce is not a biopic, as there are several major players involved in the new B.B. King biopic and the estate does not want there to be any confusion as to the nature of each separate project. One is a docudrama, and the other is the official B.B. King biopic approved by corporate management of the B.B. King estate and trust as a part of B.B. King’s legacy initiative.”

Pierce later apologized on Twitter for the confusion: “The Estate of BB King has requested I clarify the film The Thrill Is Gone is not a biopic in the traditional sense. It is a dramatized version of a real-life friendship story in the spirit of the film Round Midnight. The friendship of two musicians, one being the King of the Blues. As I stated before, and nothing has changed: I promised BB King before he died, I will honor him and his creative genius. An American Icon.”

In This Article: B.B. King

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.