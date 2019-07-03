Lobsters, Robots Battle in B-52s’ New Animated ‘Rock Lobster’ Video

A pod of lobsters try to fend off an invading horde of alien robots in the wild new animated video for the B-52s 1979 classic, “Rock Lobster.”

Animated by Laurent Mercier and Cedric Bernard of Callicore Studios, the video boasts a vibrant color palette and a delightfully surreal edge. In the clip, a group of lobsters, who seem to operate a clam factory, are invaded by robots, who start shrinking the crustaceans with lasers. The lobsters eventually fight back, snapping off the robots’ heads with their claws, but in the end both lobster and robot are undone when a giant clam with razor-sharp teeth rolls through and eats everyone up.

The new “Rock Lobster” video arrives in the middle of the B-52s massive 40th anniversary tour. The 43-date trek kicked off in May, and the band is about to wrap a European run before launching another North American leg August 1st in Costa Mesa, California. The tour will wrap September 24th in New York City.

Along with their new tour, the B-52s are also planning to publish the first official history of the band in 2020 via Da Capo Press/Hachette Books. They’ve also teamed with executive producer Fred Armisen and director Craig Johnson to develop an authorized documentary.