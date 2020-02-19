The B-52’s Visit Riverdale in Archie Comics Issue

Archie Andrews has encountered musicians before in Riverdale — including Kiss, the Ramones and Jenny Lewis — but this time the teenager will encounter New Wave legends the B-52’s.

A one-shot issue titled Archie Meets the B-52s #1, the comic features Archie as an intern at WRIV, the local TV station. His supervisor, Kevin, tells him that he’s working on a local variety show and that the B-52’s will be the next musical guest.

The New Wave band is in need of a local act to play with. Archie picks up the late Ricky Wilson’s guitar and shreds to “Private Idaho,” not realizing that the band was watching him. They enlist Archie and his band to perform with them — only he doesn’t have one.

“I guess a lot of people have seen us as comic book characters because we have such a graphic image with giant hair-dos and powerful clothes,” singer Kate Pierson tells Rolling Stone. “We have a good sense of humor. It lends naturally to a comic book portrayal.”

“I think we’ve always resonated with teenagers,” Pierson continues. “We attract people who feel like they’re outsiders. We’re all about inclusion. It’s OK to be different. It’s cool to be different.”

Pierson grew up reading Archie Comics, even collecting juice glasses of the characters. She now binge-watches Riverdale. Frontman Fred Schneider attempted to read them but wasn’t allowed. “My father banned comics in our house,” he says with a laugh.

“The iconography of Archie is deep within our psyche,” Pierson says. “From children to teenagers to adults who watch Riverdale.”

“Archie stays relevant and funny,” Schneider adds.

The 32-page comic book was written by Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg, with art by Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli.

The B-52’s concluded their massive 40th anniversary tour last year. They’re currently working on a documentary and brainstorming ideas for a Broadway play.