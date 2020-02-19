 The B-52s Visit Riverdale in Archie Comics Issue - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Grimes Watches the World Burn on 'Miss Anthropocene' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The B-52’s Visit Riverdale in Archie Comics Issue

Archie Meets the B-52s #1 features Riverdale’s favorite teen performing with the New Wave Band

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
B52s

Archie Andrews performs with New Wave legends the B-52's in new comic 'Archie Meets the B-52s #1,' out now.

Courtesy Archie Comics

Archie Andrews has encountered musicians before in Riverdale — including Kiss, the Ramones and Jenny Lewis — but this time the teenager will encounter New Wave legends the B-52’s.

A one-shot issue titled Archie Meets the B-52s #1, the comic features Archie as an intern at WRIV, the local TV station. His supervisor, Kevin, tells him that he’s working on a local variety show and that the B-52’s will be the next musical guest.

The New Wave band is in need of a local act to play with. Archie picks up the late Ricky Wilson’s guitar and shreds to “Private Idaho,” not realizing that the band was watching him. They enlist Archie and his band to perform with them — only he doesn’t have one.

Archie Comics

Courtesy of Archie Comics

“I guess a lot of people have seen us as comic book characters because we have such a graphic image with giant hair-dos and powerful clothes,” singer Kate Pierson tells Rolling Stone. “We have a good sense of humor. It lends naturally to a comic book portrayal.”

“I think we’ve always resonated with teenagers,” Pierson continues. “We attract people who feel like they’re outsiders. We’re all about inclusion. It’s OK to be different. It’s cool to be different.”

Pierson grew up reading Archie Comics, even collecting juice glasses of the characters. She now binge-watches Riverdale. Frontman Fred Schneider attempted to read them but wasn’t allowed. “My father banned comics in our house,” he says with a laugh.

“The iconography of Archie is deep within our psyche,” Pierson says. “From children to teenagers to adults who watch Riverdale.”

Archie stays relevant and funny,” Schneider adds.

ArchieB52s

Courtesy of Archie Comics

The 32-page comic book was written by Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg, with art by Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli.

The B-52’s concluded their massive 40th anniversary tour last year. They’re currently working on a documentary and brainstorming ideas for a Broadway play.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.