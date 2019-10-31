Hear Axwell’s Propulsive Remix of Halsey’s ‘Graveyard’

Producer Axwell, of Swedish House Mafia and Axwell/Ingrosso, has remixed Halsey’s recent single “Graveyard.” The new rendition is a high-energy, pumping version of the electro pop song that adds in heavy beats and stirs up Halsey’s vocals.

“Graveyard” comes off Halsey’s upcoming new album Manic, which is set for release January 17th. The singer recently performed the trippy number on Ellen, giving a spastic, Halloween-ready performance. She previously released a traditional video and time-lapse visualizer for the track, which follows her singles “Clementine” and “Without Me.”

In her June Rolling Stone cover story, Halsey said the upcoming record, which follows 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, is the first she’s written while manic. The album explores “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic,” she noted, adding, “It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

Manic is available to preorder now. Halsey will promote the album with a world tour, which kicks off in February in Europe. The tour includes stops in Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Luxembourg and at London’s O2 Arena, and will feature support from Manchester band Pale Waves.