Watch Axl Rose’s Cameo Appearance on ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’

Axl Rose stars as an animated version of himself on a new episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

When Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down historic Route 66, they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine. While stranded in the desert, they check out an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside” — Daphne’s priorities — where they discover Axl, who turns out to already be buddies with Shaggy and Scooby. As the gang dives deeper into the case, each member begins to disappear, and it’s eventually up to Shaggy, Scooby, and Axl to find their friends and solve the mystery.

The episode airs Thursday, February 25th at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Boomerang, and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT.

