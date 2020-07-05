Axl Rose Defends His Political Outspokenness in July 4th Message

A day after Axl Rose tweeted criticism directed toward the U.S. Surgeon General, the Guns N’ Roses singer penned a July 4th message defending his political outspokenness.

“My disdain 4 [our] current administration n’ what I perceive as its threat to [our] democracy is no secret,” Rose wrote; while the singer isn’t active on social media, when he does use Twitter, it’s often to criticize Donald Trump and his cabinet.

“In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues [are] usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion),” Rose continued.

“I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just [our] country but for humanity, wildlife n’ [our] environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism [are] at least in this country free to disagree.”

On July 3rd, Rose slammed U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams after he appeared in an interview and refused to comment on whether or not U.S. citizens — in the midst of a pandemic — should attend July 4th parties. “Jerome Adams is a: A coward b: A POS c: Both,” Rose tweeted. “Resign. U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better.”

The singer had previously taken aim at Steven Mnuchin, stating that the Treasury Secretary is “officially an asshole.” Rose and Mnuchin then engaged in a brief Twitter feud, with Rose silencing Mnuchin by noting “unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths.”

Rose added Saturday, “So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens.”

Early July 5th, Rose returned to Twitter to retweet an article shared by former National Security Advisor Susan Rice that warned that Trump could refuse to leave the Oval Office even after a Joe Biden victory on Election Day.